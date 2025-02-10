Feature: Abandoned Mines Transformed Into N China Ski Resort
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM
TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) After the end of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, the Wujinshan Li Ning International Ski Resort in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province, is still bustling with skiing enthusiasts.
There are four ski resorts in the Wujin Mountain area, which was once a coal-rich mining region.
"I heard from elders that this place was a mine when I was young. I never thought it could be transformed into a ski resort," said a tourist surnamed Jiang.
Wang Fei, deputy mayor of Wujinshan, said the town had seven coal mines, as well as numerous enterprises involved in coal, building materials and metallurgy a decade ago.
"With the excessive exploitation of resources, the vegetation on the mountains was severely damaged, and many areas turned into abandoned mines," said Wang.
With remnants of the abandoned mine shafts still in sight now, few could imagine how this once devastated and scarred old mining area has been transformed into a winter sports hub.
According to Wang, various revegetation techniques have been adopted to green approximately 236,000 square meters of barren mountains.
Besides skiing, the Wujinshan resort also offers a variety of snow-based activities.
Visitors ride snowmobiles across the plains, and build snowmen and have snowball fights with family and friends.
Zhang Yingjie, head of Jinzhong's Yuci District, said the district is capitalizing on its geographical location and high-quality ski trail resources to develop the ice and snow economy as a new growth point, injecting new vitality into the economy with an entire industrial chain of winter sports, culture, equipment and tourism.
In the 2023-24 snow season, Jinzhong's ski resorts received nearly 250,000 visitors, with revenue of around 22 million Yuan (three million U.S. Dollars), a 25 percent year-on-year increase.
Jinzhong has also strengthened the leading role of ice and snow events, hosting more than 10 international ski, public Alpine skiing, and cross-country skiing competitions.
By providing youth training and organizing public ice and snow activities, the city has promoted winter sports to a wider range of consumers.
As night falls, the Wujinshan Ski Resort becomes even livelier. Visitors gather around the bonfire in the center of the resort, singing and dancing, adding warmth and vitality to the cold winter night.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday
South Africa lose first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..
More Stories From World
-
Feature: Abandoned mines transformed into N China ski resort5 minutes ago
-
Fossils found in south China identified as duck-billed dinosaur15 minutes ago
-
China's smart robot industry sees robust growth in 202445 minutes ago
-
Incumbent Noboa leads violence-hit Ecuador's presidential vote1 hour ago
-
Real Madrid's stricken defence ripe for Haaland, Man City3 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores3 hours ago
-
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul en route to Portugal3 hours ago
-
Uncertainty looms in Kosovo parliamentary polls3 hours ago
-
Napoli miss chance to extend Serie A lead with Udinese draw3 hours ago
-
Barca rout Sevilla to mantain title charge3 hours ago
-
Winter storm dumps snow, ice on U.S.' northeast and midwest3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Fest held in New Delhi to celebrate cultural heritage, diverse cuisine3 hours ago