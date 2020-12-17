FEATURE - After Containing COVID-19, China Manifests Manufacturing Power Amid Global Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) From facing sharp decline of overseas orders in April to struggling to fulfill exploding new orders in November, Chinese exporters explained to Sputnik how their fortunes turned around so quickly despite being the first in the world to experience disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers were supposed to return to the factories under Shenzhen Remax Corporation, an electronics manufacturer, by February 9 when the Chinese New Year's holidays ended. But for more than two months, managers at the company struggled to find enough workers to fill its production line as Chinese authorities introduced strict containment measures to curb COVID-19 transmissions in the country.

"We had to spend about 1,000-1,500 Yuan ($150-230) on the recruitment of each worker. We used recruitment agencies, posted job listings and even paid commissions to workers who could help to recruit their friends," Zhang Jilin, a marketing manager at Shenzhen Remax Corporation, told Sputnik.

When the company finally recruited enough workers to resume production by early April, orders from their overseas clients dried up as the COVID-19 pandemic expanded to Europe and the United States and began to wreak havoc there.

"After China contained the COVID-19 outbreak domestically in April, the pandemic just started to emerge in other countries. That's why everyone became very worried, because our orders from April to June fell to about 30 percent of the levels during the same period in the previous year," Zhang said.

However, as strict lockdowns began to be lifted in Europe and the United States in the summer, orders started to rebound for Chinese exporters like Shenzhen Remax Corporation. China solidified its role as "the world's factory" in recent months, when industrial production in the country continued uninterrupted as COVID-19 continued to disrupt productions in the rest of the world.

China's strength in manufacturing was on full display in November, when the country's export posted record-setting growth.

According to official figures from the Chinese customs, China's export jumped by 21.1 percent year-on-year in November to $268 billion, while the nation's trade surplus for the month jumped by 102.9 percent year-on-year to $75.4 billion.

In addition to high demand for medical supplies produced in China, household appliances and electronics were among the fastest growing in the country's exports because overseas consumers under lockdown bought more such products as they were forced to spend more time at home.

For Shenzhen Remax Corporation, Apple's decision not to bundle a charger with the new iPhone 12 in September sent the company's 20W charger for iPhone flying off the shelves.

According to Zhang, the marketing manager at Remax, the company has been enjoying 50-80 percent year-on-year growth with its orders since September. The company used to produce about 250,000 chargers that can fill a 40-inch shipping container every two days. Today, it is churning out enough products to fill two-three such containers every day.

Due to the high demand, Remax can only fulfill orders from new customers by next April or May.

"It's also thanks to the holiday shopping season in the United States, including Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas. This is an important shopping season for our overseas customers," he said.

As the United States and many countries in Europe continued to fail to contain local COVID-19 outbreaks in recent months, the lockdown measures hurt local production capacities and led to more purchases from China, Zhang pointed out.

"Because of the local COVID-19 outbreaks, a lot of countries had to suspend local production of home appliances and electronics. That's why they had to buy more from China, which helped Chinese exporters to experience explosive growth," he said.

The skyrocketing orders from overseas even led to shortage of shipping containers in China. Shenzhen Remax Corporation was forced to postpone an order for a client from Thailand for two weeks this month, after the company failed to secure a shipping container to deliver its products.

The container shortage also drove the shipping fees to new heights.

"Back in early April, a 40-inch container cost $1,200 to be delivered from Shenzhen to the US West Coast. Today, the same container costs over $4,000 for the same route. That's not even the largest hike in shipping cost. The cost for delivering the same container to India jumped from $200 before June to over $4,000 today," Long Jianjun, the general manager of Shenzhen A&E Container Transportation Corporation, told Sputnik.

According to Long, the container shortage forced a lot of shipping companies to operate their ships at 60-70 percent loading capacity.

As many countries stepped up sanitary inspection and disinfection requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shipping containers took longer time to clear customs, unload the products and be returned to the port of origin.

"Before the pandemic, it usually took about 45 days for a container to make a round trip from China to the US West Coast. Today, the same round trip would take at least 75 days," Long said.

Nevertheless, Long explained that transportation delays of containers was not the Primary reason that caused the shortage today.

"Back in 2018 and 2019, the overall shipping industry was in recession and many shipping companies suffered massive losses because of impact from the China-US trade war and the sluggish performance of global trade. That's why many companies retired their ships early and led to about 40 percent drop in shipping capacity for the whole industry. When demand jumped amid the pandemic, the industry's overall capacity was clearly not sufficient," he said.

As a result, shipping companies also rushed to order more new containers, which drove up the manufacturing cost of such containers.

"Back in April or May, it cost about $1,800 deposit for a new 40-inch container, which could be delivered within 100 days. But today, you not only need to pay $2,800 for the same container, but also have to expect the earliest delivery date for the new container to be next September," Long said.

Long expects the shipping container shortage to last until at least the first half of next year, as China's export is expected to continue to experience explosive growth thanks to high demand from overseas amid the global pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in China's Wuhan last December, the country's export faced a lot of pressure from steep US tariffs as Beijing and Washington were entangled in a bitter trade war for more than a year.

China's export fell for consecutive months from August to November last year, as a number of Chinese manufacturers considered moving their production to neighboring Vietnam as a way to dodge steep US tariffs.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, China's export in goods to the United States fell to $451.7 billion in 2019, down 16.2 percent from the previous year.

Despite both sides signing an agreement in January that put the bilateral trade war on hold, a large portion of US tariffs remained in place.

However, production disruption due to COVID-19 in the rest of the world forced US buyers to turn to Chinese manufacturers once again amid higher demand for medical supplies, household appliances and electronics.

According to official data from the Chinese customs, China's exports to the United States rose by 46.09 percent in November and 22.46 percent in October, compared to the same months in the previous year.

Chinese economists explained that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the resilience and strength of China's manufacturing industry.

"The relocation of production from China to neighboring countries such as Vietnam is a long-term and slow process. I think the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the weaker production capacity in those countries. Vietnam's successful containment measures also allowed it to continue production. But for the same order, Vietnam may not have the complete supply chain to fulfill this massive order as quickly as China does," Shen Xinfeng, chief analyst of macroeconomics at Northeast Securities, told Sputnik.

The economist pointed out that Vietnam's export did not grow as fast China's did in the second half of this year.

Nevertheless, Shen believes the COVID-19 pandemic would not be enough to reverse the trend of certain manufacturing sectors moving away from China to neighboring countries.

"I don't think we can say the relocation will not happen anymore, because it's a long-term trend for China to lose its advantage in labor cost. That's why I think the relocation will still happen. But the COVID-19 pandemic may alter the speed of the relocation," she said.

China's export boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic is unsustainable, the economist pointed out.

"I tend to believe it is not sustainable. Otherwise, our government would not propose a new 'dual circulation' strategy to focus on boosting domestic demand. This strategy is forward looking and aims to address future issues [with exports]. This trend will not change because of the pandemic," she said.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand from overseas for Chinese goods, China's domestic consumption remained sluggish as strict COVID-19 containment measures hurt consumer confidence.

According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, China's average consumer expenditure fell by 6.6 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2020.