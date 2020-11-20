FEATURE - Between Rock and Hard Place: Internally Displaced Syrians Bear Brunt of Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Shirokov - As ordinary Syrians continue to cope with the ails of living in a war-torn country, the latest Western sanctions on Syria have made an already precarious situation especially worse for the country's most vulnerable group, specifically the 7 million internally displaced Syrians.

Located some 10 miles south of Damascus, the Al-Harjala accommodation center is home to some of the 100 thousand internally-displaced Syrians who have been given refuge in the Rural Damascus governorate. Equipped with a medical center and a Primary school, the center consists of 61 houses divided into four two-room apartments, each housing a family displaced from northern Syria.

The center mainly houses internally-displaced Syrians from the Idlib governorate in Northern Syria, specifically the towns of Kafarya and Al-Foua: two Shiite-Muslim towns that formed the last pro-government enclave in the north of the Idlib governorate. The two town's residents were evacuated to government-controlled territories in the spring of 2017 and the summer of 2018.

As perilous as their situation was to begin with, the center's inhabitants have struggled to cope with the economic fallout from the sanctions imposed on Syria by the collective West under the Caesar Act, which came into force in June of this year. Unemployed and largely reliant on humanitarian aid, many of the displaced families in Al-Harjala have been rendered unable to afford their basic necessities as the national Currency plummeted, while crippling fuel shortages resulting from the sanctions have left many of them unprepared for the upcoming winter.

Taysir, a middle-aged father of two, has been residing at the accommodation center for over two years. He hails from Al-Foua, a town now under the control of Turkish-backed Islamist militants. Being chronically ill, Taysir was one of the first of the towns' residents to be evacuated in the spring of 2017, as part of the "Four Towns Agreement," a deal between the Syrian government and rebel groups to allow the evacuation of four besieged settlements.

"In the beginning it was good, but now it's gotten worse... Just six months ago things were a lot better; we received enough assistance and had good possibilities. But now things have become so much more expensive in light of the general situation," Taysir said while showing us around his two-room apartment.

Taysir spent over two years living under what he described as a "deadly siege" by Islamist militants groups. Initially temporarily resettled in government-controlled Aleppo, he was then relocated along with other evacuees from Kafarya and Al-Foua to the Al-Harjala accommodation center, where he has lived ever since.

"We do not have any medications here whatsoever, we don't even have a dental clinic, and we have to pay for our dental treatments. Diesel and other fuels are almost nonexistent too, we will have to use electric heaters to stay warm in the upcoming winter. Thankfully we still have electricity," Taysir added.

Samir, another resident of the Al-Harjala Accommodation Center, hails from the town of Kafarya. Like many men in Kafarya and Al-Foua, the former taxi driver took up arms to defend his hometown during the battle of Idlib and the subsequent siege of the pro-government enclave. Having lost his documents during the siege, Samir was issued with a temporary identity card pending his status settlement.

"My ID is neither that of a regular soldier, nor that of a civilian, and both military and civilian institutions tell me that my ID doesn't fall under their mandate. We need them to accelerate the settlement process so that we may be issued with either civilian or regular military IDs just for us to claim our rights in our homeland here in Syria, so that I may at least find work in civilian or military institutions, or at least get my rights from them," Samir said, displaying his temporary identity card.

Samir and a number of other former combatants inhabiting the Al-Harjala center have faced similar challenges to their livelihoods over the past few months, with many of them lacking the necessary paperwork to find employment.

"When we left Kafarya, we lost our lands, our jobs and our homes. We hope that we can be given monthly cash assistance. The aid we are getting is good, but it doesn't amount to much. We are unemployed and displaced, some of us were farmers, others had businesses, now we are displaced persons in an accommodation camp," another displaced man interjected.

The latest sanctions imposed on Syria led the already severely depreciated Syrian pound to plummet further, losing nearly two-thirds of its value as people scrambled to purchase US Dollars in an attempt to preserve their savings, causing the price of commodities to spiral out of control.

"We have been in this crisis for around 10 years. I am 38 right now and it might take several years for me to get my [taxi driver's] license renewed, by then I will be in my mid-40s, and how will I work and provide from my children until then? Salaries are low as is, and we cannot even find work. People have to work 4-5 jobs to be able to afford to live." Samir added.

Accounting for nearly half of the country's population, the 7 million internally-displaced Syrians have borne the brunt of the economic fallout from the sanctions.

According to WHO estimates, the average price of a standard reference food basket increased by an average of 48% countrywide between May and June 2020 alone, leaving a total of 9.3 million Syrians food insecure.

The worsening economic situation has also affected the war-torn country's health care sector, as numerous types of medications have all but disappeared from the local market. Having previously boasted a thriving pharmaceuticals industry that covered over 90 percent of the country's needs, most of Syria's drug manufacturers were rendered unable to operate at full capacity by the collapse of the Syrian pound and their subsequent inability to procure the necessary quantity of raw materials.

Established shortly after the accommodation center began accepting its new residents, the Al-Harjala medical point operates on a 24-hour basis to cater to the health-care needs of the local population. Dr. Khaled Tohme, head of the Al-Kiswah health district of the Rural Damascus province, oversees the operation of several medical centers.

"The amount of available new medicines has somewhat decreased, but there has been a marked decrease in some medicines, specifically medications for chronic diseases; blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, hypertension. This is the main segment that was affected," Dr. Tohme said.

The country's health care services have been strained by the decade-long conflict, with health care facilities across the country devastated by the hostilities. The sanctions have aggravated Syria's health care woes even further ” as recently acknowledged by The Lancet, a prominent medical journal, the Caesar Act sanctions have been described as further destroying an already fractured Syrian health-care system, rendering the country incapable of facing the COVID-19 pandemic on its own.

Concerns for the situation in Syria were shared by the United Nations, with the organization's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for the lifting of unilateral sanctions that could hinder the efforts of some states in combating the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting with the Security Council earlier in October.

HOPES FOR SUPPORT DURING DAMASCUS REFUGEE CONFERENCE

The woes of the Syrian populace in general and the displaced in particular have constituted the centerpiece of the International Conference on the Return of Refugees held in Damascus last week. Referred to by Syrian President Bashar Assad as an attempt by the US to obstruct the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, the sanctions were discussed at length by a number of participants during the conference.

"We hope for more support to decrease the suffering of refugees outside of Syria, and to find a solution for American and European sanctions against the Syrian people. You know that there are many kinds of medicine that you cannot find, there is no electricity, no power, no oil, no gas, no bread sometimes, frankly it may take a long time to find a piece of bread, so frankly we hope that this conference would offer much more support to Syrian people," Dr. Mohammad Abbas, a retired Syrian Arab Army general who is now a political and military analyst based in Damascus, told Sputnik.

The main focus of the conference was to convey objective information about the state of affairs in Syria to an international audience and to describe the steps undertaken by Syrian authorities to resolve the Arab Republic's numerous problems in an effort to create the necessary conditions for Syrian refugees to return to their homeland.

"I think nowadays the Syrian government is going to make the arrangement easier, and is going to make new laws and new orders to make the arrangement to enter Syria easier for them. Syria is going to encourage them to go back to Syria. The next step is rebuilding the infrastructure, the infrastructure in our minds, in our culture, rebuilding the new relationship with our society, reconnecting our society," Abbas added.

Led by the US, a number of Western states called for the boycott of the conference amid concerns of possible human rights abuses, with officials from both the US and EU insisting that any efforts to return the refugees to Syria should be undertaken only as part of an overall political settlement. The conference was nevertheless attended by observers from a number of international organizations, including the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"I think it is the humanitarian matter in this refugee [issue] is going to be changed into a political matter, and that is the danger, that is the problem, to change a humanitarian matter into a political matter to pressure and to demonize the Syrian government and the Russian government," Abbas said.

The concerns of Western states were addressed by both Syrian and Russian officials during the course of the conference, with the Russian President's Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev insisting that any returns should be "free, safe, and voluntary," These points were also highlighted by Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who stressed that refugees should return in a dignified and free manner and without any impositions.