Feature: Chinese experts assist Myanmar quake survivors with vital public health aid

MANDALAY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Sitting outside a tent donated by China, 35-year-old Nyo Nyo Lwin said the China Public Health Team came and provided vaccines, added water disinfectants to the domestic water pots, and checked if the food preparation was safe.

"I'm very grateful to them," Nyo Nyo Lwin said. "My husband and I still can't return to work. The stone carving business he had worked was hit hard by the quake."

Their family now lives with two elderly relatives, both over 80 years old. "We only rely on donations now, including tents, mats, mosquito nets, blankets, solar lights, water and even food. This is the worst earthquake I've ever experienced," she said.

Like Nyo Nyo Lwin, thousands of families across Mandalay, Myanmar, are struggling to rebuild their lives amid the threat of diseases. Since April 20, China's 50-member public health team has been working around the clock in the region to prevent outbreaks in the aftermath of the devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

The team has set up temporary labs, testing water, distributing supplies, and offering vaccination guidance. They've been active for over 20 consecutive days and plan to stay a few more, according to the team.

"We were living on the fourth floor," said 78-year-old U Aung Lwin, another earthquake survivor. "When the shaking started, I tried to stand but fell and hit my head on the bed. I got injured."

"The Red Cross Society of China came and disinfected our area. Donors gave us what we needed here," his wife Daw Aye added. "I'm grateful to the donors."

Ko Kyaw Lwin, 55, and three of his family members are sheltering in a China-donated tent. "Our apartment is unsafe now. Chinese doctors came, treated the water, and advised us to visit the health center for vaccination," he said.

"We've never seen an earthquake like this. The donations helped when we needed them the most. But we're worried about where we can go after we leave the shelter.

Can we send our kids back to school?"

Official data showed that the earthquake has killed around 3,800 people, injured more than 5,100, and left approximately 100 missing as of May 9.

Chen Lei, head of the China Public Health Team to Myanmar and deputy director of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration's emergency response department, said this mission is part of China's emergency humanitarian relief assistance to Myanmar. "Our team is an important manifestation of the health cooperation between the two countries," said Chen.

"By directly participating in on-site health and epidemic prevention work, we have conveyed China's mature post-disaster health and epidemic prevention experience and practices to Myanmar, provided post-disaster epidemic prevention technical solutions on time, and effectively carried out technical training including laboratory testing, environmental disinfection, and post-disaster epidemic prevention, which helped improve Myanmar's ability to respond to public health emergencies and built a solid line of defense for regional public health security," Zhao Shiwen, deputy director of the Yunnan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

Zhang Bike, deputy director of the Institute of Infectious Disease Control and Prevention at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the team has conducted three rounds of visits to key disaster sites in Mandalay.

Their efforts have included vector control, environmental disinfection, health education, psychological support, and vaccination guidance.

Zhang added that the team has worked closely with local health institutions to develop 12 technical documents to aid Myanmar's post-disaster health response, trained 67 local health professionals, and continues to provide support such as water quality testing and psychological assistance to both local communities and Chinese companies.