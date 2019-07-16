KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The concerns of people in Kabul over possible fighting in the city is on the rise as Taliban militants have intensified attacks on police outposts in outskirts of Afghan capital, local residents told Sputnik.

The fighting has long continued outside the capital, but with bombing and abandonment of security outposts, the fighting now threatens the lives of hundreds living on the outskirts of the city.

In the latest bombing attack in the early hours on Tuesday, the Taliban targeted a police outpost east of Kabul in Arzan Qeemat, a heavily civilian populated districts just miles away from contested areas. The Taliban called it a tactical bombing without describing how it was carried out but provided a short video of the attack. The Afghan Interior Ministry refused to comment on the bombing.

"It was early morning when we heard the explosion. Later, when I was passing the road, I saw parts of body of a person hanging in the tree," Qader Jabarkhail, a resident of the Arzan Qeemat area, told Sputnik.

In the western Kabul district of Arghandi, Afghan forces have recently abandoned several outposts, which the Taliban called a victory and fear of government forces. The fighting has long been continued outside of the city just miles from the city center, but the recent attacks have increased concerns over bringing the front line to the outskirts of the city.

"I recently relocated, despite fear of thieves. Now we are scared of Taliban attacks," Yaqoob Khaliqi, a resident of Kabul, who recently abandoned his house in Arghandi, told Sputnik.

The series of incidents come as Afghan forces have recently focused on building large army bases in a move to lower casualties, a spokesman for the country's defense ministry told Sputnik.

"Based on new tactics, we are abandoning remote outposts and building large army bases to lower casualties," Fawad Aman said.

The fighting across the country intensified amid US-Taliban peace talks that started nearly a year before. Despite several rounds of peace talks and all-Afghans talks, the war in the country seems to be intensifying.

"The current fighting and bombings are all aimed at having upper hand at peace talks," Atiqullah Amarkhil, a Kabul-based military analyst, told Sputnik.

The recent bombings also reflect a change in tactic as the Taliban attacked and destroyed an outpost of about ten policemen in eastern Kabul last month.

"The tactic of war is changing everyday, the attacks on the outposts are aimed at getting ammunition and also with no casualties while harming the enemy," the analyst added.

The seventh round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended July 9 as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who leads the talks, departed for China. Khalilzad wrote on Twitter that he would also go to Washington afterward to further discuss the Afghan peace process.

The Afghan government has so far been excluded from peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, which began in early 2019 and focus on the withdrawal of the foreign troops. The Taliban say they will not start negotiations with the Afghan government until a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal is announced.