FEATURE - Former Afghan Soldier Struggles to Save Wife, Children Amid Chaos at Kabul Airport

With the United States prioritizing evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan, a former Afghan soldier shared his personal experiences with Sputnik on how he struggled to reunite with his wife and four young children, who are still stranded in Kabul

Having fought alongside US forces as a combat soldier and combat medic for about six years, Malyar Aryan, a 24-year-old soldier from Khost, Afghanistan, was finally able to board a flight to the United States on April 22 after receiving a special immigrant visa. Just a week before that, on April 14, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to "end America's longest war" and withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.

Aryan's departure from Afghanistan was a bittersweet moment for him, because he was forced to leave his family, including his wife and four young children, behind. His youngest son was born on April 20, two days before his departure.

"When I got my visa, I didn't have a lot of time left on it. That's why I had to come here and leave them behind. There was no other way. If my visa was expired for a second time, it would be too hard for me because maybe I wouldn't receive another visa for a third time. The situation is not good for us. When you get your visa, you have to think about getting out of Afghanistan," Aryan told Sputnik.

Aryan explained that he applied for a special immigrant visa in 2016 and first received approval in January last year. But his medical exams for traveling to the United States expired because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. That's why he had to complete another round of medical exams and obtain a second visa earlier this year.

When he received his second visa in April, his family's medical exams were still being processed. After Aryan's departure in April, his wife also received her second visa on July 12.

However, another challenge delayed his family's reunion in the United States: Aryan's newborn baby was only three months old and had not received a passport or a US visa. It was impossible for his wife to leave the newborn baby behind in Afghanistan and only take their three older daughters to the United States.

The former Afghan soldier said he tried to contact the US Embassy in Kabul about the visa problem for his newborn baby. But he hadn't received any responses by early August, when the situation deteriorated quickly in Afghanistan. He decided to book a commercial flight for his family for August 18 and wanted to try to see if his newborn baby would be allowed to enter the United States without a visa.

Unfortunately for Aryan and his family, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 14, four days before the family was scheduled to fly to Houston. Their flight to Houston was canceled because of the Taliban takeover.

Similar to thousands of Afghans trying to flee the country, Aryan's wife and four young children were forced to join the crowd and try their luck to get through the gates at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

However, as the US-led evacuation efforts prioritized American citizens and permanent residents, Afghans like Aryan's family were turned away at the gates at the airport despite having valid US visas.

"I sent them to the gate. There was a huge crowd. Yesterday, they went to the North Gate.

For 14 hours, they were at the gate, but they couldn't find a way to get inside. This was the third time they tried to go through the gates at the airport," Aryan said.

According to Aryan, his family first arrived at the gates at the Hamid Karzai International Airport five days ago at around 10 P.M. at night, but they couldn't find any way to get inside after waiting until 11 A.M. the next morning.

"The second time they tried, they stayed for three hours at the gate and it became too crowded. My daughter almost died because of the crowd. So I had to send them home to wait," Aryan said.

Instead of keeping his wife and four young children, aged 6, 4, 2 and 4 months, waiting for long hours at the airport without any chance to get inside, Aryan decided to ask his cousin to stay at the gates of the airport and notify the family when the situation improves.

The US Embassy issued a statement on Sunday urging people desperately waiting for evacuation to follow the instructions they've been given before deciding to rush to the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

According to US Army Maj. Gen. William D. "Hank" Taylor, the Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, about 88,000 people have safely departed from Afghanistan and there were still about 10,000 individuals waiting at the Hamid Karzai International Airport as of Wednesday morning.

RELYING ON PERSONAL CONNECTIONS

Aryan described the situation at the gates of the airport as becoming so chaotic that only people with personal connections would be allowed to enter, not those who had proper US visas like his family.

"If you have any friends who can make a chance for you at the gate, then you can go. That's because a lot of my friends have gone inside, but they didn't have anything, no visas or anything. But they could get inside because they have friends. Unfortunately, my friends [in the US military] had just left the airport in Kabul. Now, I don't know anyone at the airport to make a chance for my family to get inside," he said.

When his friends who serve in the US military were still at the airport, Aryan said he tried to ask them for help. But his friends' supervisor said they could only try to allow his family inside after the US military personnel were completely evacuated.

US Marine Corps Major Thomas Schueman documented on Instagram how he tried to pull all the strings he could to get his Afghan interpreter Zak and his family through the gates at the airport in Kabul. After a number of attempts, Zak and his family were finally able to go through the gates at the airport, when Schueman found a personal contact who was standing at the gate and picked Zak and his family up from the crowd.

As for Aryan, he said he just hoped that his family could go through the gates at the airport before the August 31 deadline, when the Taliban said it would no longer tolerate US forces' presence at the airport by that time.

"After August 31, the commercial flights could open. But I don't know if they [the Taliban] would give a chance for people who have US green cards or visas to leave the country. We don't know what they plan to do," he said.

Once he could reunite with his family in the United States, Aryan said he would be interested in joining the US military after obtaining a US citizenship.