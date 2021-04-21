FEATURE - From Dusk till Curfew: Minneapolis Hails Floyd Case Verdict, Sees It As 'Just The Start'

(@FahadShabbir)

MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The US city of Minneapolis peacefully celebrated a court's decision to convict former policeman Derek Chauvin of murdering African-American George Floyd and law-abidingly wrapped up spontaneous festivities and vigils before the start of a curfew imposed for fear of unrest.

From the downtown court area where justice had been served, a jubilant crowd moved to a blocked intersection with a makeshift memorial, now known as the George Floyd square. It was there that on May 25, 2020, Floyd was agonizing under the policeman's knee that pinned him to the ground, depriving him of oxygen for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. On Tuesday, the jury found ex-officer Chauvin guilty of all three counts ” potentially punishable by up to 75 years in prison ” second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

"It is a celebration, but also we are very aware that this is just the start. This is one verdict, this is one case. There is still much work that has to be done. But it is a really important step and the recognition of it is so wide spread," a local woman who introduced herself as Terry told Sputnik.

People would sing and chant, take selfies, eat pizza and pause for a silent prayer in front of the Cup Foods convenience store, the spot of Floyd's death. "Historic day," one of them says. "Historic year," another responds. "People together is a beautiful thing, let me tell you. We are united," he added in an overheard conversation.

Dan, one more local, came to the celebration with Floyd's picture. He tells Sputnik that the verdict should serve as a strategic bridgehead for further exploits.

"I feel relieved that justice was served with the verdict, that the jury saw what everyone else saw, heard what everyone else heard. And they... unequivocally, unanimously said that George Floyd was murdered and his murderer would go to jail for a long time," Dan says.

"The mood is happiness. Why? Because an obvious murder that took place on video in front of the world was called a murder... And that's a cause for celebration? That's the way it should be! It speaks volumes to how far we have yet to go," another man, who preferred to remain anonymous, chimed in.

The crowd largely dissipated ahead of a curfew still in effect in Minneapolis. The city administration feared that a fresh wave of protests would ensue should the jury decision be different.

"I don't know what would have happened [if Chauvin had been acquitted] I don't want to speculate. But I personally would have been extremely disappointed, beyond frustrated and extremely sad for our country and our state," Dan said.

National Guard units were activated ahead of the verdict, but on a night of celebrations, a Sputnik reporter saw neither signs of enhanced security presence in Minneapolis, nor any frictions between the police and local Black Lives Matter activists.

Standing in front of the monument, a clenched rusty iron fist surrounded by flowers and pictures of African Americans who died at the hands of the police, a local resident tells reporters how he met with Floyd and bought a plant to commemorate his memory.

"I got one big pot. One big pot. That cost me about 34 bucks. I wasn't concerned about that. I just wanted to find a nice plant," he said.

All four roads leading to the memorial are blocked with barricades and checkpoints. "You are now entering the free state of George Floyd," a big sign informs. Locals say the area has been a gang battleground for years, but the situation got even more complicated after Floyd died with the police now venturing into the troubled neighborhood only in the most extreme cases.

"This barricade thing has got to go. My patience is done now. The city has already done its homework. [People who control the area say] 'Our agreement is that we are here until the end of trial. It's not over yet.' It's over! And I am very happy on that front," a neighborhood resident whispers.

The man says that he has recently developed a habit of counting gunshots heard from his house and the current tally is over 700. He was interrupted by a sound resembling a series of gunshots as if someone in the vicinity was celebrating the triumph of justice by discharging a handgun into the air.