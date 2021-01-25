UrduPoint.com
FEATURE - Ice Cream, Baseball, Chevrolet: Nothing Human Alien To 46th US President Biden

Mon 25th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Five days following the Joe Biden inauguration, Sputnik has compiled several interesting facts showing that nothing human is alien to the 46th president of the United States.

The new White House host neither smokes nor drinks alcohol, but still has a big weakness ” ice cream.

Back in 2016, the then-vice president admitted that he eats "more ice cream than three other people you'd like to be with, all at once."

As was reported this April, the Biden presidential campaign spent over $10,000 at Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream. The Ohio-based ice cream company even released a special flavor in Biden's honor ahead of his inauguration. The White House Chocolate Chip mimics the new president's favorite order ” "a double scoop of chocolate chip on a waffle cone.

Also in the food and drink category, Biden prefers pasta and the orange-flavored Gatorade sports drink.

The new US leader regularly plays sports. He loves baseball and American football, which he played in his youth.

He also favors Chevrolet Corvette cars and personally owns a green 1967 Corvette convertible.

The president is a dedicated dog lover as well. The Biden family has two German shepherds: Champ, who lived with them in the vice-presidential residence during the Obama era, and Major, a young rescue dog adopted in 2018.

Biden has thus returned pets back to the White House, as his predecessor, Donald Trump, was the first president to not have a pet in more than 100 years.

