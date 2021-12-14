UrduPoint.com

FEATURE - Kentucky Residents Reel From Devastating Tornado, Prepare To Deal With Aftermath

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:40 AM

FEATURE - Kentucky Residents Reel From Devastating Tornado, Prepare to Deal With Aftermath

MAYFIELD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) As the firefighters are desperately searching for the survivors following the devastating tornado in the United States, people of the town of Mayfield in Kentucky, severely devastated by the weekend tragedy, are picking through the rubble, praying and learning to live further and building their houses from scraps.

Late on Friday and on Saturday, a series of tornadoes went through the central and southern United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties. Tornado-related deaths were reported in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.

Kentucky, which was hit the most, reported at least 64 deaths following the disaster. Another 105 remain unaccounted for.

Due to the tornado that struck their native town of Mayfield, Jane and Rodney lost their house for the second time. The couple survived - for the second time - and had their cat whom they considered dead, returned to them.

Both forget about everything when a one-eyed cat named Tiger suddenly appeared from behind the rubble.

"Hey, baby. Where were you hiding yesterday?" Jane addressed the frightened cat.

The couple lost their house in a fire two years ago. They managed to rebuild it from scraps.

"The fire happened in the middle of the night - lost everything and we're blessed, you know, with our lives. If we wouldn't have had a smoke detector we probably wouldn't have but we decided to rebill without loans or any assistance, and my husband built the house and it was almost done," they told Sputnik.

The couple said that they put hurricane straps on their new house, but apparently, the tornado was too strong.

"It (tornado) snapped the straps off and we lost everything again and we're happy about our lives and our cat.

The clothes I'm wearing the girl gave me for free yesterday," Jane said.

DAD FOUND HIS FOUR SONS WANDERING AROUND

Jane, who is a nurse, was at work and 30 miles from home on the night of the tornado, and Rodney managed to jump into the car and drive a safe distance. However, some of their neighbors were even less fortunate.

"And we had neighbors that have four boys, a pregnant mom with their first girl and a dad. And he's like, you know, "they were at home." He said "they're all dead." So he jumped out and was going to try to find them," she said.

The man found his sons in the trees wandering around, stuck in debris, but safe and sound.

"The mom is not good. She is on a ventilator," she said.

EXTRA PAIR OF SHOES IN BATHROOM

Taylor Mavis lives not far from Jane and Rodney. Together with her father, she survived the tornado in the bathroom and now advises everyone to keep an extra pair of shoes there.

"One thing that I have learned very quickly from my friends. Her family made sure that they had shoes and supplies in the shower with them. And I wish we would have thought about it because me and my Dad were both barefooted by the time it was all said and done," she told Sputnik.

Their house was not damaged but was left without a roof.

"I didn't have a sweatshirt on I was just in my bra, sweatpants and I was barefooted walking through here. I wish I would have packed things so that I could give them to other people because there were so many people that didn't have anything. They were just walking around. It has been difficult to watch other people," she said.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Car Man United States Turkish Lira Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

3 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

3 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

3 hours ago
 US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor ..

US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Subject to Rocket Attack - Re ..

3 hours ago
 Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.