FEATURE - Russian Tanks Waltz Under Rain at Army-2019 Forum in Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) - Combat aircraft, tanks and other military equipment took part in the Russian Southern Military District's edition of International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which started in the village of Sambek, located about 37 miles west of Rostov-on-Don, on Friday.

Despite heavy rain, tens of thousands of citizens came to see the aircraft fly and tanks "waltz," as well as learn about the military equipment's potential.

In the morning, before the forum opened, many spectators had already gathered at the regional branch of the Patriot Park. Free parking for 300 cars was organized for those needing it, but you could also get there by free buses.

The forum started with a speech by Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of the Southern Military District.

"For the first time in five years, we have expanded the geography of the most important military-patriotic event [Army Forum] to a maximum, and today the exhibition venues were opened in 12 constituent territories of the Russian Federation in the south of our country on 30,000 square meters [322,917 square feet]. The Republic of Armenia has become another area where the forum is held this year," Dvornikov said.

The most spectacular portion of the forum was the dynamic demonstration of the combat capabilities of weapons and military equipment that are in service with the Southern Military District's military groups and troop units.

For the first time, a tank waltz was shown as part of the forum's program, which entailed eight T-72B3 tanks and two self-propelled artillery units Akatsiya performing the so-called dance.

After this, engineering units used the IMR-2 combat engineering vehicle and transporting launcher, modeled off the T-72 battle tank, to lay out column routes through simulated minefields.

A so-called flying tank and a BMP-3 drove infantry fighting vehicle through them.

An air show with about 20 military helicopters and tactical, assault and bomber aircraft from the region's Air Force and Air Defense finished off the demonstration. It started with the world's largest Mi-26 helicopter and ended with two Su-30M2 fighter jets.

The forum also organized an exhibition of equipment and weapons. In total, more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment were put on display, and visitors were able to see Pantsir-S1 medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, Tor-M1 missile systems, Tornado-G and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, tanks, combat vehicles, helicopters, and armored vehicles.

"I came to see and find out what equipment we have," one of the visitors said.

"If anything happens, we will stand up to it," another one added.

The organizers had also came up with a cultural and entertainment program and sports events, including performances of art collectives of the military district, competitions among visitors in weight lifting, mass wrestling, darts, archery, crossbow shooting, and air rifle shooting.

The Army-2019 forum is a multifaceted event that is held in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region as well as at exhibition venues across Russia's military districts.

The ongoing International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will run until Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.