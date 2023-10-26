Feature: The Paralympic swimmer who plays video games with her feet

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) -- As the other four players relished the crucial victory in an Arena Of Valor competition, they remained unaware that their teammate Lu Dong is a Paralympic swimming champion who plays with her feet.

At 32, Lu Dong has amassed a plethora of medals over her 19-year swimming career. Concurrently, she has enriched her daily life by diving into various hobbies.

Lu developed an interest in Arena Of Valor in 2017. Initially, her appearances in internet cafes drew a lot of curious glances, which made her uneasy.

However, it also led to generous compliments when others witnessed her remarkable skills.

"They praised me after watching me play so well with my feet, which gave me a sense of accomplishment," Lu said.

Besides video games, Lu has dedicated an hour daily to piano practice for the past three years and has also showcased her prowess in both cooking and beauty makeup.

Lu's exceptional performances in the pool caught the eye of Beijing sports University in 2020, marking the beginning of her college journey.