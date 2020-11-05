FEATURE - Undiscovered Russia Series: Forest Springs Praised by Great Philosopher and Painter

Denis Chernyshenko - A Sputnik correspondent has visited a unique place in the heart of forests on the border between Russia's Tver and Novgorod regions, where multiple springs burst forth out of the deep

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Denis Chernyshenko - A Sputnik correspondent has visited a unique place in the heart of forests on the border between Russia's Tver and Novgorod regions, where multiple springs burst forth out of the deep.

Many artists, writers and philosophers looked for a place that could be a symbol of Russia in its original untouched beauty. Great Russian philosopher, painter and traveler Nikolai Roerich found such a place near the village of Mshentsy, which is known for its springs.

Roerich (1874-1947) is one of the most prominent representatives of Russian Symbolism in art. Many of his paintings were dedicated to the ancient Rus times, the origins of Russia. He also succeeded as a stage designer. For example, his designs were used for the great opera, Prince Igor, by Alexander Borodin.

In the 1920s and 1930s, he made two great expeditions: to Central Asia, Tibet and India, as well as to Manchuria. During the expeditions, Roerich and his team gathered a big amount of ethnographic, archaeological, linguistic and cultural materials, which contributed to the West's better understanding of oriental cultures. During these journeys, Roerich also created many paintings and wrote several books.

Roerich also developed his own system of philosophy that focuses on the Agni Yoga (also Living Ethics) Neo-Theosophical doctrine, which combines the elements of Abrahamic religions, Buddhism, Hinduism and the Russian philosophy. The movement of Roerich, or Roerichism, has followers around the globe and contributed to the development of various modern movements and philosophies, including the New Age and transhumanism.

In 1935, Roerich initiated the inter-American Treaty on the Protection of Artistic and Scientific Institutions and Historic Monument, known as the Roerich Pact. The idea of the agreement is to put the protection of culture above any military necessity.

From 1935 and until his death, Roerich lived in India, where he continued his work on promoting the West-East cultural ties.

In 1942, he met future prime ministers of India: Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter, India Gandhi.

Tourists arriving at Mshents can easily realize why Roerich, who was interested in Spiritualism and Mysticism, admired this place. The primeval forest here has several deep sinkholes filled with water that is full of metals and has a specific taste and smell. Moreover, its temperature always remains at the same level: four degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

The sinkholes are very deep but the exact depth is unknown. To ensure the safety of tourists, the main paths are paved with a wooden cover. Visitors can drink water from some of the springs and dip into cold water in a special font basin. Near the font basin, people can visit a small wooden Orthodox chapel, while the bigger stone Church of St. Paraskeva is located in the village.

The surrounding pine forest is also full of picturesque brooks with brown metal-containing water.

Personally, I have been to Mshentsy several times and, unfortunately, the unique atmosphere of full solitude and serenity had been ruined by the construction of the M-11 Neva highway just a kilometer (less than a mile) from here. The highway seems to leave the unique hydrological balance of the springs untouched but its noise is incompatible with the spirit of this place.

To commemorate Roerich's admiration of this place, a memorial stone with a plaque has been installed not far from the Church of St. Paraskeva.

The plaque says an abstract from the feature article Chalice Untouched:

"Rus is as chalice untouched. Chalice untouched is a spring full of health. A fairy-tale hides quietly in the middle of a common field. Underground power flushes in semiprecious stones. Rus believes and waits."

Each person has its own, private feel and understanding of the Motherland, and, of course, it is not necessary to agree with Roerich in his view of the ideal spirit of ancient Russia. However, to agree or disagree, one should visit this wonderful place.