UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FEATURE - Undiscovered Russia: Two Sad Memorials In Southeastern Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

FEATURE - Undiscovered Russia: Two Sad Memorials in Southeastern Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A Sputnik correspondent visited two memorials in the southeastern part of Moscow dedicated to the victims of the 1999 deadly terrorist attacks.

The southeastern districts of Moscow are not the most attractive part of the Russian capital due to lower incomes among their residents and poor environmental situation. In September 1999, this part of Moscow became infamous because of the terrible bombings of apartment blocks.

I have been living in southeastern Moscow since 1993, and the sound of second explosion reverberated even in my district. I remember the overwhelming horror that was felt by local residents, who organized patrols to check any suspicious activities near their houses.

The situation in Russia in summer-fall 1999 was very tense due to the increasing instability in the then-breakaway Chechen Republic, which was de-facto independent after the First Chechen War and turned into a hotbed of Islamist terrorism. On September 4, 1999, a huge explosion devastated a residential building, where families of Russian servicemen lived, in the city of Buynaksk, Republic of Dagestan, leaving 64 people dead. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a prelude to a series of such attacks.

Earlier in the morning on September 9, a terrible explosion occurred on the ground floor of a nine-story residential building number 19 on Guryanova Street, completely destroying one of the blocks in the building. The attack left 106 people dead and more than 600 injured.

Today, this is a very calm street and it is very difficult to imagine that it witnessed one of the most terrible tragedies in modern Russian history. The devastated building was demolished, and now one can see four 25-story buildings erected in its place.

In front of one of the new buildings, there is a small bronze monument erected here in 2020 in memory of the victims of the attack.

Unlike the 9/11 monument in New York, it is small and is not dominating the city view.

On the opposite side of the street, a small but beautiful white-stone church was built in 2003. One can see the list of the victims in the church and pray for them.

Then-President Boris Yeltsin declared September 13 a mourning day to commemorate the victims of the explosion at the Guryanova Street, but on that day another blast fully destroyed the eight-story residential building number 6 on Kashirskoye Shosse, leaving 124 people dead and eight more injured.

The site of the second explosion does not look like the first one as Kashirskoye Shosse is a very busy street with multiple malls. The destroyed building was located in a densely populated area so there was not much space for building a big memorial.

Today, one can see a small garden on the place of the tragedy with a small bronze monument and a commemorative plaque with the list of the victims.

Both memorials are not imposing but they nevertheless leave the visitors with a deep feeling of sorrow.

The September 1999 series of bombings ended with the explosion near the residential building in Volgodonsk that took place three days later and killed 19 people.

The attacks caused many conspiracy theories, but in 2004, the Moscow City Court sentenced two perpetrators of the attacks ” Yusuf Krymshamkhalov and Adam Dekkushev ” to life imprisonment. Several other suspects have been killed in special counterterrorist operations in the Caucasus region, while the suspected main organizer of the attacks, Achemez Gochiyayev, still remains on the Russian and international wanted lists.

In 2002, southeastern Moscow faced an even more terrible terrorist attack: the Dubrovka theater hostage crisis, also known as the Nord-Ost siege that left some 130 people dead. Hopefully, this sad list will not be extended in the future.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Poor Moscow Russia Buynaksk Volgodonsk New York Chechen Republic SITE September 2020 Bronze Church Court Sad

Recent Stories

Sheraaâ€™s UCAN Startup Awards honours changemaker ..

25 minutes ago

Nobel laureates receive prizes at home amid pandem ..

1 minute ago

WHO-Led COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Raised A ..

1 minute ago

Opposition wants unrest in country: Dar

1 minute ago

Merkel urges tougher curbs as Germany battles seco ..

1 minute ago

IOC Suspends Lukashenko From All IOC Events, Inclu ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.