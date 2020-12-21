FOLKESTONE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Fear and uncertainty are the two words that better describe the situation in Napier Barracks, an old military facility in England's southern town of Folkestone, that the UK government has turned into a refugee camp to accommodate some 400 asylum seekers, amid reports that immigration authorities are speeding up deportations before the UK completes its departure from the European Union on December 31.

Staff, security personnel and refugees are all wary of the media ” the former because they have allegedly signed confidentiality agreements, while the latter are afraid of reprisals ” so the few who dared to talk to Sputnik did so on condition of anonymity through the barbed wired fence around the compound.

"We live here like animals," a man in his 50s who claimed to be an Iranian national, told Sputnik.

He complained about overcrowding conditions in the camp, "with about 30 people living in each barrack," and the danger of contracting the COVID-19 and other viruses, "as around 400 people gather each day at the dining room for meals."

The alleged Iranian refugee said that since he was brought to Napier Barracks three days ago no one from the government has talked to him about his situation, or had any contact with an immigration lawyer.

"The only thing I've [been] doing here is sleep and eat, but conditions are very bad," he added, before rushing away when he saw a security guard approaching.

When asked for comments, the guard told Sputnik he was not allowed to talk with the media about the situation in the camp.

Although there is free movement for them and they can leave the premises during the day, only few dare to wander outside the camp, where they are provided with food and shelter, but no money allowance from the government.

"I´ve been here for three months, but I only go out for jogging," a young Eritrean man said, speaking in Italian, as he blamed the language barrier and his lack of knowledge of the town for his decision to remain in the camp during most part of the day.

He also complained, this time in English, that conditions in the barracks are "no good" and that he hoped to be granted soon permission to remain in the UK.

LAWYERS IN LEGAL BATTLE WITH GOVERNMENT

Since the UK Home Office decided to turn Napier Barrack into a refugee camp in September, human rights activists and lawyer firms have been complaining about the lack of access to the facilities to help the asylum seekers.

"We normally do our work in detention centers, but in this case, this is not a detention center, this is a refugee camp, so there is free movement in this camp, and also it is not intended and it should not have been intended to treat anybody in inhuman situation, so if the property is not suitable and it is inhuman, it is not right for them to be kept in there," David Oluleke Ashogbon, principal solicitor at TNA Solicitors, told Sputnik.

He said, however, that after a long battle with immigration authorities, this problem has been solved and lawyers will be allowed into the camp to assess refugees on their asylum claims.

"They have already now agreed that we should be coming in there, so that would resolve the problem," he said, adding that as from next year, there will be "an avenue" for lawyers like him to go into Napier Barracks and advise them from inside.

According to Ashogbon, the government also agreed to give lawyers a list of people who need legal advice before they are removed from the camp.

Asked about UK media reports saying the Home Office is speeding up deportation before the end of the post-Brexit transition period on December 31, the TNA solicitor said they are true.

"It's not a rumour, it's happening. It's true, it's not a written law, but it's something that is happening, let's be honest with ourselves," he said.

Although he said that there have been rather few complaints from Folkestone residents about the new refugee camp in the outskirts of the town, Ashogbon said the government did not carry out a proper work of consultation with the population on its decision, and should have told them in the first place that most of people are running away from war-torn countries.

"All of a sudden, people woke up and then they saw that Napier barracks had turned into a refugee camp, and that led to a lot of flaring up and people reacted," he said, when asked about the opinion of a neighbor who told Sputnik that "these people should not be here, because we don´t know who they are or where they came from."

LOWER DEPORTATIONS, LESS IMMINGRATION LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ben Greening, executive director of Migration Watch UK, a think-tank and campaign group which argues for lower immigration into the United Kingdom, hold a different point of view in recent reports on the government increasing deportations.

"The media reports do not really reflect what it is really happening on the ground, because there has been a huge drop in the enforcement of the immigration law and a huge drop in the number of removals of people who have no right to be in the UK, especially in the last two decades," Greening told Sputnik.

According to him, from over 20,000 illegal migrants that were deported in 2004 under the Labour government, the figure has lowered to 5,000 in 2020.

He also found "ludicrous" the idea that there is going to be massive deportations because of Brexit, because the trend of the current Conservative government is to decline enforcement.

"The rules are not being enforced in the way they should be. Seventy-seven percent of the public say that illegal immigration is a serious problem and according to researches we have between 800,000 and 1.2 million people in the UK who basically have no right to be in the UK," Greening said.

He said that although the government has pledged to tighten up asylum rules, Migration Watch UK is not going to either endorse or reject its plans until authorities give details of what they are trying to do.

However, Greening said that his organization would like to see more action from the government in this regard.

"The situation with asylum is very grave at the moment. Asylum is being abused, and the system is overwhelmed and it really does need to be fixed," Greening stressed.

Although Greening admitted that he could not confirm or deny reports that asylum seekers in Napier Barracks had no access to legal assistance, Greening said that migrants in asylum accommodations have access to the Advice, Issue Reporting and Eligibility Service, which includes a telephone and online help services.

He also blamed current strains in the asylum system on the massive increase in the number of people crossing the English Channel over the last few months.

"What's happened is that the number of people housed under the UK asylum system has increased from 20,000 few years ago to 60,000 now so, it's tripled, and that's in part because of this large rise in illegal Channel crossings," he said.

Sputnik asked the Home Office press office for comments but it had not responded at the time of publication.