ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Turkey's death toll from the earthquake in the country's southeast reached 35,418 people, this disaster became the deadliest in its history, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"May the souls of 35,418 of my citizens who died in this disaster rest in peace," he said, speaking at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) office in Ankara.

The February 6 earthquake was the deadliest natural disaster in Turkey's history, surpassing the 1939 Erzincan earthquake, which killed about 33,000 people.

Erdogan also said the country had received 344 humanitarian aid flights from 61 states.

About 250,000 employees from 71 provinces of Turkey are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake, the president said.

The Turkish authorities provided temporary housing to 1.6 million earthquake victims, 2.2 million people have been evacuated, he added.