February 6 Earthquakes In Turkey 3 Times More Powerful Than 1999 Disaster - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Massive earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey on February 6 were three times more powerful than the 1999 disaster, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"The earthquakes on February 6 were three times more powerful than the 1999 catastrophes that was remembered throughout the country.

The destruction is also three times more," Erdogan said.

The current disaster destroyed places located even 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the epicenter of earthquakes, the Turkish leader said.

The 1999 earthquakes near the Sea of Marmara killed over 18,000 people, while the 2023 disaster claimed the lives of more than 22,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

