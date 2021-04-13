February Passenger Loads on US Airlines Drop 61% From 2020 Levels - Transportation Dept.

Major US airlines flew 26.5 million passengers in February, a 61 percent decline from February 2020, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Major US airlines flew 26.5 million passengers in February, a 61 percent decline from February 2020, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Tuesday.

"US airlines carried 61 percent fewer scheduled service passengers in February 2021 than in February 2020 (preliminary), according to data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) by 22 airlines that carry more than 90% of the passengers. February was the fifth straight month of year-over-year declines slightly above 60 percent," a BTS press release said.

The 24.4 million passengers in February reflected a 59 percent decline from a year earlier while the 2.1 million international travelers represented a 73 percent drop, the release said.

In April 2020, just 3 million passengers flew on US airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lowest monthly total in records dating back to 1974, the release added.

More recently, US airlines have reported a pickup in leisure and vacation travel, although business-related travel remains depressed.