Fed Chair Says Stimulus Critical to US Economic Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The US economy almost certainly needs another fiscal stimulus to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Thursday, although he also said it was not his job to tell Congress what to do.

"I will say that the support provided by the CARES Act was absolutely essential in supporting the recovery that we've seen so far, which has generally exceeded expectations, and I do think it's likely that further support is likely to be needed for monetary policy and fiscal policy," Powell told a news conference after the Fed's monthly policy meeting. "But I don't think it's appropriate for us to try to prescribe (to) Congress exactly what they should do or what the timing of it should be or what the size of it should be."

Democrats and Republicans reached an agreement in March to pass a multi-trillion Dollar package that dispensed roughly $2.2 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Since then, the two sides have been locked in a stalemate on a successive relief plan. The dispute has basically been over the size of the next stimulus as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risked losing their jobs without further aid.

Disagreement between the two parties has only worsened since this week's US election that pit President Donald Trump against Democrat Joe Biden. Votes tallied from the election remain inconclusive on whether Trump will get to stay in office another four years or Biden will replace him.

Powell declined to comment on the potential impact of the election on the stimulus. But he reiterated that it was for Congress to decide on the timing, size and any other component of fiscal support for the economy.

But he also expressed optimism that Congress will reach a deal, saying there's been "a lot of discussion" between Democrats and Republicans on the issue.