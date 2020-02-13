UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed Chief Describes Chinks In Otherwise Healthy US Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

Fed chief describes chinks in otherwise healthy US economy

The US has seen steady job gains that have beat expectations and lasted longer than expected, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged Wednesday that all is not well

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The US has seen steady job gains that have beat expectations and lasted longer than expected, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged Wednesday that all is not well.

Wage gains have remained sluggish, while Americans lag workers in other advanced economies in education and skills, the amount of people in the work force and the cost of health care, Powell told senators.

And the number of people working more than one job is at "a very, very high level right now," Powell said.

In two days of testimony to Congress, the Fed chief was upbeat about the economy, which is experiencing a record 11th year of growth, but he noted the chink in an otherwise healthy picture.

Though the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low, a little over five percent of workers have to hold multiple jobs and earnings are rising at a rate of three percent a year, just ahead of inflation, according to government data.

While hourly wage gains have picked up speed "you would have expected them to move higher than that" with the jobless rate so low, Powell said.

"So it's a bit of a surprise" that wages have not risen more, he said. The job market is tight but it "isn't showing up as tight in wages." For people with only a high school education, incomes have "stagnated badly for a long time." Powell said additional education and training to keep up with technological change boosts earnings and reduces inequality.

"That was that was the American story for a long, long, time," he said, but other countries "have leapfrogged" the US, doing more to contribute to rising educational attainment which means more people stay in the workforce.

And despite the historically low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent, "the African American unemployment rate is roughly twice that of the overall unemployment rate," he said, calling the disparity "troubling."Powell repeated the plea of Fed chiefs before him for Congress to address these issues, which the central bank is not equipped nor authorized to deal with.

"We don't have the ability to operate directly on that other than again, by carrying out our mandate of maximum employment and stable prices," Powell said.

Related Topics

Education Job Bank Powell Congress Market All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

US welcomes conviction of Hafiz Saeed

7 minutes ago

No Russian Citizens Among 44 New Coronavirus Cases ..

9 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks down with markets nervous on virus im ..

9 minutes ago

Police clueless about SSP, his friend gone missing ..

19 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 February 2020

2 hours ago

Turkish President will arrive in Islamabad today

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.