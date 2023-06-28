Open Menu

Fed Chief Says Recession Not Most Likely Case But Possible

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:52 PM

A recession is most likely not the case but is possible as central banks keep up with rate hikes to fight inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) A recession is most likely not the case but is possible as central banks keep up with rate hikes to fight inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"A recession, to me, is not the most likely case but it's certainly possible," Powell said in a panel discussion with global central banking heads at the European Central Bank's Forum on Central Banking.

