Fed Cuts Rates To Soothe Virus Economy Worries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

Fed cuts rates to soothe virus economy worries

The US Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates to mitigate the damage the new coronavirus is wreaking on the world economy, as global health chiefs warned supplies of essential protective gear were shrinking rapidly

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The US Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates to mitigate the damage the new coronavirus is wreaking on the world economy, as global health chiefs warned supplies of essential protective gear were shrinking rapidly.

But the Fed's unusual sudden stimulus had the opposite effect on Wall Street, with stocks sliding as investors took the move as a signal the virus looked set to do real damage.

The disease, which first emerged in China, is appearing in new countries almost every day, with Iran and South Korea particular hotspots.

Italy is also a growing worry, as the death toll rose to 79 on Tuesday, with more than 2,500 people infected. A group of Italian tourists was placed in quarantine in India, with 17 testing positive for the virus.

One bright spot has been China's apparent progress in slowing the epidemic, with official figures on Wednesday showing new cases falling for a third straight day.

More than 90,000 people have been infected and around 3,200 have died worldwide.

