Fed Extends Emergency Lending Programs Through March 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:55 PM

Fed extends emergency lending programs through March 31

The Federal Reserve said Monday it has extended several pandemic emergency lending programs through March 31, with approval from the US Treasury Department

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Reserve said Monday it has extended several pandemic emergency lending programs through March 31, with approval from the US Treasury Department.

The announcement marked an about face after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week said the programs should be allowed to lapse as planned on December 31.

The Fed protested the decision in a rare public statement, saying the programs provided an important "backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy."

More Stories From World

