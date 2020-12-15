UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed Joins World Central Banks Fighting Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:45 PM

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate change

The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday joined other central banks in a global group aimed at fighting climate change and addressing environmental risk to the financial system

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday joined other central banks in a global group aimed at fighting climate change and addressing environmental risk to the financial system.

The Fed has been working for a year with the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), but now has joined the Bank of England, European Central Bank, Bank of Mexico and others as a formal member.

The network was built as part of the Paris climate accord to "to enhance the role of the financial system to manage risks and to mobilize capital for green and low-carbon investments," according to the website.

With the Fed and seven other new members, the NGFS has grown from eight founding members three years ago, to 83 members and 13 observers currently.

"As we develop our understanding of how best to assess the impact of climate change on the financial system, we look forward to continuing and deepening our discussions with our NGFS colleagues from around the world," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.

NGFS Chair Frank Elderson said while the group has made progress in the past three years "our job is far from finished.""We must still press on with our collective efforts to ensure we reach net-zero emissions and address the risks the climate crisis poses to the financial system," Elderson said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Job Bank Paris Progress Powell Mexico From Best

Recent Stories

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

2 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

16 minutes ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

16 minutes ago

EU unveils new rules to curb tech giants

2 minutes ago

Hub, Bostan economic zones vital for development o ..

33 minutes ago

Whelan Family Says It Hopes Biden Will Work on Pau ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.