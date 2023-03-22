Fed Must Cut Interest Rates or US Banking Crisis May Worsen - Ex-Lehman Executive

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023)

"There's going to be further damage," McDonald said. "They have to cut rates and then they have to have a deposit guarantee, a larger one, that's what they're going to come up with... That's a bailout. That's basically the federal government taking on bank deposit risk."

McDonald, who served as the vice president of distressed debt and convertible securities trading at Lehman Brothers, added that Washington may be forced to put forward a much larger backstop that covers deposits larger than $250,000.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates for the ninth time in a year. Earlier this month, the government was forced to take emergency measures after the second and third largest bank failures in US history. Regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10, two days before New York-based Signature Bank collapsed.