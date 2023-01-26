Fed Probe of Nichols' Death After Memphis Police Beating 'May Take Some Time' - Just Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Federal civil rights investigation into Tyre Nichols's lethal encounter with Memphis police may take some time, the US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, Kevin Ritz, said at a press conference.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after being beaten by five police after he fled a traffic stop in Memphis on January 7. The five officers, who are also Black, were fired for violating excessive use of force policies, the department said.

"Last week, we announced that the United States had opened a federal civil rights investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols," Ritz said on Wednesday. "Our federal investigation may take some time... but we will be diligent, and we will make decisions based on the facts and the law.

"

Ritz said earlier this week he met with Nicholas' family and told them the probe will be thorough and methodical and will continue until all the relevant facts are gathered.

On Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he was concerned a slow probe could undermine public confidence in the police force and justice system.

Defense attorneys for the family, after reviewing footage of the incident this week, said police treated Nichols like a "human pinata." The defense team said they hoped the authorities would release the video publicly within the next couple weeks.

At a presser on Monday, Nichols' mother Ravaughn Wells said her son was two minutes from home when police officers "murdered him."