Fed Projects US Economy to Grow at Slower Rate of 0.5% in 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The US economy is expected to grow by a slower rate of 0.5% next year from a previously forecast expansion of 1.2%, the Federal Reserve said in its latest summary of economic projections.

Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, which is a measure of economic growth, is, however, expected to improve by 2024, with a forecast rise of 1.6%, and 1.

8% in 2025, the Fed said in the projections released along with its interest rate decision for December.

The US economy sputtered in the first two quarters of the year, with back-to-back negative growths of 1.6% and 0.6% in GDP that technically placed the nation in a recession. Third-quarter GDP, however, came in at a resilient 2.6%, raising questions of whether another economic slowdown was likely or a soft-landing was possible instead.