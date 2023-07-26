Open Menu

Fed Raises Rates To 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday a 25-basis point hike to interest rates, resuming the monetary tightening it began 18 months ago, after a pause in June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday a 25-basis point hike to interest rates, resuming the monetary tightening it began 18 months ago, after a pause in June.

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run," the Fed said at the conclusion of the July meeting of its policy-making Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC. "In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent."

Further rate decisions will depend on forthcoming data, the FOMC said, sticking to language from last month. The committee will also continue reducing the Fed's holdings of Treasury securities, as well as agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities.

"In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook," the FOMC added. "The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments."

Related Topics

June July Market From Employment

Recent Stories

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

23 seconds ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

25 seconds ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

10 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Economic progress linked with business community's ..

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister M ..

2 minutes ago
 WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

2 minutes ago
Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

7 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

7 minutes ago
 PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

7 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

12 minutes ago
 Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in ..

Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in Maputo - Security Council

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World