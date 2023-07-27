Open Menu

Fed Raises Rates To 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday a 25-basis point hike to interest rates, resuming the monetary tightening it began 18 months ago, after a pause in June.

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run," the Fed said at the conclusion of the July meeting of its policy-making Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC. "In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent."

Further rate decisions will depend on forthcoming data, the FOMC said, sticking to language from last month. The committee will also continue reducing the Fed's holdings of Treasury securities, as well as agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities.

"In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook," the FOMC added. "The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments."

Related Topics

June July Market From Employment

Recent Stories

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

15 minutes ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

15 minutes ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

15 minutes ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

25 minutes ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

25 minutes ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

26 minutes ago
CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

38 minutes ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

27 minutes ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

44 minutes ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

44 minutes ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

44 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World