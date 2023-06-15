UrduPoint.com

Fed Rate Cut May Come In Couple Of Years, No One At June Meeting Suggested One - Powell

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 08:44 PM

The United States does not expect to need an interest rate cut for least a couple of years, with no policymaker at the Federal Reserve suggesting one at its just-concluded June meeting, the central bank's chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday

"It will be appropriate to cut rates at such a time (when) inflation is coming down really significantly," Powell told reporters after the conclusion of the June meeting of the Fed's policy-making Federal Open Market Committee.

Asked how long that might be, he said: "We're talking about a couple years out.

I think as anyone can see, not a single person on the committee wrote down a rate cut this year, nor do I think it is at all likely to be appropriate if you think about it."

The FOMC voted earlier in the day to hold key US lending rates at a peak of 5.25%, after 10 previous increases over 15 months that took rates up by 5% in all.

US consumer prices grew by 4% in the year to May, expanding at their slowest pace in more than two years, the Labor Department reported on Tuesday. The Fed's own target for inflation is just half of that, at 2% per annum.

