UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fed To Allow Inflation To Rise To Maximize Job Growth: Powell

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:43 PM

Fed to allow inflation to rise to maximize job growth: Powell

The US central bank has shifted policy and now will let inflation rise to allow the economy to produce more jobs for the benefit of all workers, but especially lower income families, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):The US central bank has shifted policy and now will let inflation rise to allow the economy to produce more jobs for the benefit of all workers, but especially lower income families, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

The change means inflation can stay above the 2.

0 percent target "for some time" before the Fed will need to act by raising interest rates, Powell said in a speech.

The aim is to correct the "shortfalls" in achieving the Fed's goal of maximum employment, and a recognition that with changes in the global economy, a tight job market does not necessarily drive prices higher.

"This change reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labor market, particularly for many in low- and moderate-income communities," he said, adding that the Fed is prepared to use "our full range of tools to support the economy."

Related Topics

Job Bank Powell Market All Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

1 minute ago

UAE an inspiring global model of women’s empower ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister asks for solid plan to deal with ra ..

9 minutes ago

Minister visits rain affected areas to review reli ..

9 minutes ago

La Nina likely, but temperatures set to remain hig ..

9 minutes ago

MQM legislators criticise Sindh govt for not dewat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.