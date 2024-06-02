Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) German activist Lina Eichler regularly used to stick her hands to roads to block traffic in protest at what she saw as inaction in combating the climate crisis.

Now the 21-year-old can be found sticking up posters in Berlin as her environmental group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) vies for votes at the forthcoming EU elections.

The climate activists -- known for controversial protests ranging from throwing mashed potato at paintings to storming airports -- are moving into mainstream politics by contesting this month's European Parliament polls.

The group is aiming to "get out there and get people talking about the coming climate catastrophe," Eichler told AFP, as she stuck up a red poster showing a flame under the word "ALARM".

Letzte Generation -- whose tactics have proved deeply divisive, and have led to some of their members being convicted -- are making the push as they feel global warming has dropped down the political agenda in many countries.

For the group, Germany's Green party, which is part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition, has failed to bring about real change in favour of the environment.

"People have the impression that with the Greens in government, the situation is improving, but that's not true -- they're doing absolutely nothing," said Eichler.