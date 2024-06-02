Fed Up With Inaction, Germany's Climate Activists Contest EU Elections
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) German activist Lina Eichler regularly used to stick her hands to roads to block traffic in protest at what she saw as inaction in combating the climate crisis.
Now the 21-year-old can be found sticking up posters in Berlin as her environmental group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) vies for votes at the forthcoming EU elections.
The climate activists -- known for controversial protests ranging from throwing mashed potato at paintings to storming airports -- are moving into mainstream politics by contesting this month's European Parliament polls.
The group is aiming to "get out there and get people talking about the coming climate catastrophe," Eichler told AFP, as she stuck up a red poster showing a flame under the word "ALARM".
Letzte Generation -- whose tactics have proved deeply divisive, and have led to some of their members being convicted -- are making the push as they feel global warming has dropped down the political agenda in many countries.
For the group, Germany's Green party, which is part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition, has failed to bring about real change in favour of the environment.
"People have the impression that with the Greens in government, the situation is improving, but that's not true -- they're doing absolutely nothing," said Eichler.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
Heatstroke killed 33 Indian polling staff on last voting day: state election chief2 minutes ago
-
Mexico on brink of electing first woman president2 minutes ago
-
Hunting for edible plants with London's urban foragers2 minutes ago
-
Feeling flush: Japan's high-tech toilets go global2 minutes ago
-
China's Chang'e-6 lands on far side of moon to collect samples11 minutes ago
-
Jones blasts USA to debut T20 World Cup win over Canada11 minutes ago
-
Cricket: USA v Canada T20 World Cup scores11 minutes ago
-
Jones blasts USA to debut T20 World Cup win over Canada11 minutes ago
-
Europe 'too far' for Czechs, Slovaks snubbing EU vote12 minutes ago
-
One currency, one charger: How the EU changed life for consumers12 minutes ago
-
The European Union in five figures12 minutes ago