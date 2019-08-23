UrduPoint.com
Fed Will Act 'as Appropriate' To Sustain US Expansion: Powell

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:44 PM

Fed will act 'as appropriate' to sustain US expansion: Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed Friday that the central bank will act to ensure the US economic expansion continues, even in the face of "significant risks" posed by slowing global growth

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed Friday that the central bank will act to ensure the US economic expansion continues, even in the face of "significant risks" posed by slowing global growth.

But as Beijing stepped up retaliation in the US-China trade war, Powell warned that trade tensions are exacerbating the global slowdown and the Fed doesn't have a "rulebook" for dealing with the uncertainties.

Powell at the same time played down concerns that further stimulus could spark a surge in inflation, saying, "Low inflation seems to be the problem of this era, not high inflation.

"President Donald Trump's trade war with China has escalated for months, undercutting business confidence and curtailing investment, while causing wild swings on global stock markets.

The Fed cut the benchmark interest rate last month for the first time in more than a decade, partly due to the anticipated impact of trade uncertainties on the growth.

