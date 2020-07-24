UrduPoint.com
Federal Agents Drive Portland Protesters Away From Courthouse Area After Firing Tear Gas

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Federal Agents Drive Portland Protesters Away From Courthouse Area After Firing Tear Gas

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Federal law enforcement agents have cleared the territory near the courthouse in the US city of Portland after firing tear gas and pushed protesters back to a neighboring street, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

There are those injured by tear gas, but their number is unclear.

The federal agents continue throwing tear gas grenades to keep the crowd off.

Tensions in Portland resumed on Thursday night after protesters set garbage bags between the courthouse and fence on fire and started throwing firecrackers and various objects. The federal agents then left the courthouse.

