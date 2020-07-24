UrduPoint.com
Federal Agents In Portland Fire Tear Gas, Urge Protesters To Disperse As Violence Resumes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Federal Agents in Portland Fire Tear Gas, Urge Protesters to Disperse as Violence Resumes

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Federal law enforcement agents have started firing tear gas, stun grenades and pepper balls to disperse protesters as clashes resume in the US city of Portland on Thursday night, despite attempts of the "Wall of Moms" movement to keep the protest peaceful.

It came after protesters set garbage bags between the courthouse and fence on fire and started throwing firecrackers and various objects. The federal agents left the courthouse.

After firing several tear gas grenades, they, via loudspeakers, urged the crowd to disperse.

Protesters, however, are ready to defend themselves. They have built a makeshift wall of shields and umbrellas. People with portable devices try to disperse clouds of gas.

The crowd keeps chanting: "Feds go home!" They remain near the courthouse, no one is injured.

More Stories From World

