Federal Aviation Administration Lifts Ground Stop at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) A ground stop at the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport that which was prompted by a fuel fire earlier on Friday has been lifted, CNN reported on Friday, citing an official from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The ground stop was lifted as of 12:22 p.m. local time, the official was quoted as saying in the report.

The airport authorities announced earlier that they hoped to remedy the situation soon.

"We hope to have the inspection complete and return to regular operations shortly. If you are scheduled to fly into or out of DFW today, please check with your airline for your flight's latest status," the DFW airport authorities said.

According to the flight tracking site FlightAware, the ground stop caused some 600 delays of flights bound to and from the airport.