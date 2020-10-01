UrduPoint.com
Federal Aviation Agency Chief Says Conducted 737 MAX Test Flight After 2 Deadly Crashes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Stephen Dickson said in a press conference that he has conducted a test flight of the Boeing 737 MAX and indicated that progress has been made to fix the problems plaguing the aircraft.

"My flight today and the training I undertook is an excellent baseline as an aviator to be able to understand the systems and understand how they are being utilized on the flight deck and how the airplane performs," Dickson said on Wednesday. "It has been a productive, constructive week.

I like what I saw on the flight this morning."

Dickson said there is no solid timeline of when the aircraft will be cleared for public use.

After two fatal accidents involving 737 MAX - a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 - the aircraft were grounded around the world and manufacturer Boeing suspended production of this kind of airplanes. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials.

