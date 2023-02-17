UrduPoint.com

Federal Charges May Come Against Officers Linked To Death Of Tyre Nichols - Attorney Crump

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Federal Charges May Come Against Officers Linked to Death of Tyre Nichols - Attorney Crump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States may file Federal charges against the five officers currently facing state murder charges for their alleged responsibility in the death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop last month, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said on Friday.

"Like in George Floyd's case and Ahmaud Arbery's case, there may be federal charges brought here, and so we want there to be full justice," Crump said during a press conference.

Earlier on Friday, the five officers pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and official misconduct for allegedly beating and killing Nichols, a 29-year old black man, following a traffic stop. All five officers are also black.

The family does not want any unnecessary delays in prosecuting the case, Crump said.

The next court appearance in the case is scheduled for May 1.

When people in the black community do something on video, it does not take long to prosecute them, Crump said. Video footage of the incident from several angles, including officer body cameras, was released following Nichols' death, sparking demonstrations across the US.

Crump also dismissed rumors that have arisen in the case, including expressing confidence that Nichols was not under the influence of any intoxicants during the incident.

Moreover, Crump alleged that there has been a "conspiracy" to cover up Nichols' death since the beginning of the case.

Nichols' family is seeking criminal and civil justice in the case, as well as changes to policing policies through legislative action, Crump added.

Related Topics

Murder Traffic Man George United States May Criminals Family All From Court

Recent Stories

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

1 hour ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

1 hour ago
 Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head off ..

Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

2 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.