Federal Charges May Come Against Officers Linked to Death of Tyre Nichols - Attorney Crump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States may file Federal charges against the five officers currently facing state murder charges for their alleged responsibility in the death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop last month, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said on Friday.

"Like in George Floyd's case and Ahmaud Arbery's case, there may be federal charges brought here, and so we want there to be full justice," Crump said during a press conference.

Earlier on Friday, the five officers pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and official misconduct for allegedly beating and killing Nichols, a 29-year old black man, following a traffic stop. All five officers are also black.

The family does not want any unnecessary delays in prosecuting the case, Crump said.

The next court appearance in the case is scheduled for May 1.

When people in the black community do something on video, it does not take long to prosecute them, Crump said. Video footage of the incident from several angles, including officer body cameras, was released following Nichols' death, sparking demonstrations across the US.

Crump also dismissed rumors that have arisen in the case, including expressing confidence that Nichols was not under the influence of any intoxicants during the incident.

Moreover, Crump alleged that there has been a "conspiracy" to cover up Nichols' death since the beginning of the case.

Nichols' family is seeking criminal and civil justice in the case, as well as changes to policing policies through legislative action, Crump added.