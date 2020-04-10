Federal Education for Native Americans far Below US Standard, Needs Reform - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal education system for Native Americans run by the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) is not doing the job properly and needs serious reform, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Friday

"American Indian and Alaska Native students enrolled in public schools have consistently performed below other students on national tests," the report said.

"The Bureau needs to improve how it manages the program."

The BIE needs to develop new systems by which it tracks contractors hired by the Johnson-O'Malley educational program and ensure that it clearly defines and identifies staff roles and responsibilities, the GAO said.

The tasks to define and identify staff should include determining who is responsible for conducting oversight, the GAO also said.

The BIE also needs to ensure that it adequately trains the contractors, the GAO added.