Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Asked To Probe Fake PM Office Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister Office on Wednesday taking notice of a fake letter written on its letterhead directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter.

The FIA has been asked to submit report within one week, a PM Office spokesman said in a statement issued here.

The fake letter was written on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan recommending a person named Azadar Hussain for his appointment as Inspector in FIA's Cyber Wing.

