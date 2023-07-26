Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Federal Judge Blocks Biden's Asylum Policy in Blow to Administration - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A Federal judge in the District of Northern California has blocked President Joe Biden's controversial asylum policy in a major blow to the administration, which relied on the measure as part of its post-title 42 strategy, court documents showed on Tuesday.

The Biden administration has 14 days to appeal the ruling, which was handed down by Judge Jon Tigar and nullifies the May 2023 policy that makes migrants ineligible for asylum if they have entered the US illegally and failed to take advantage of lawful pathways set up by the federal government.

According to the court documents, the plaintiffs are left-wing groups that represent and assist asylum seekers. They argue the rule is invalid under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) because they claim it is unlawful, arbitrary, and issued without adequate opportunity for public comment.

Tigar, who was appointed by Obama, blocked the rule on the basis that its notice procedures are insufficient under the APA, which determines how rules are enacted by federal agencies and requires certain notice and comment periods.

Tigar found the 30-day notice period that the Biden administration had initially approved to be insufficient considering the rule's complexity.

"The complexity of the Rule suggests that 30 days is unreasonable, particularly because the agencies were preparing for the end of Title 42 well before it was announced, such that they could have issued the Notice with sufficient time to grant a longer comment period and still have had the Rule in place when Title 42 expired," wrote Tigar in the ruling.

The ruling is likely to have major implications along the US-Mexico border, where tensions between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Biden administration are heightened over the floating barriers the state installed in an attempt to curb illegal crossings.

The Justice Department is expected to appeal the ruling.

