Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Seeking To Delay Pennsylvania Vote Certification

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 04:50 AM

Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Delay Pennsylvania Vote Certification

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) US District Judge Matthew Brann has rejected a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to invalidate mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

"At bottom, Plaintiffs have failed to meet their burden to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.

Therefore, I grant Defendants' motions and dismiss Plaintiffs' action with prejudice," Brann said in the Saturday ruling.

Brann said the Trump campaign lawsuit had "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence."

More Stories From World

