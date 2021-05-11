Federal Judge Juan Pablo Gomez Fierro of Mexico has temporarily suspended the government's oil reform to prevent state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) from reclaiming sector monopoly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Federal Judge Juan Pablo Gomez Fierro of Mexico has temporarily suspended the government's oil reform to prevent state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) from reclaiming sector monopoly.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador submitted the draft law to congress on March 26, and deputies had it passed on April 22. The reform empowers the Mexican state to unilaterally distribute concessions and permits to oil companies in circumstances where there is "imminent threat to national and energy security or economy."

"In other words, this reform can provide a competitive advantage for certain companies of the sector, violating the fundamental right of free economic competition and competition protected by the Constitution," the judge said.

Explaining the reform's purpose, Obrador said it was designed to fight smuggling and undo other harmful impacts of the 2013 energy reform of his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, who opened up Mexican oil sector to private companies.

Judge Gomez believes that the new reform will ultimately force non-state actors out of industry.

This is already the third landmark government initiative blocked by Gomez, after an electricity reform and a reform on telecommunications. Obrador has accused the federal judge of catering to the interests of influential businesspeople and called for a judicial reform.