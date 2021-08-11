US District Court Judge Amit Mehta issued a decision on Wednesday that will allow the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee to have access to some of former-President Donald Trump's tax records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US District Court Judge Amit Mehta issued a decision on Wednesday that will allow the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee to have access to some of former-President Donald Trump's tax records.

The decision holds that the Congress' authority under the Foreign Emoluments Clause to conduct oversight of Federal lease agreements authorizes the legislative branch of government to access Trump's tax returns for 2017 and 2018.

"The Court holds that the Committee's asserted legislative purpose of bolstering financial disclosure laws for Presidents and presidential candidates does not warrant disclosure of President Trump's personal and corporate financial records," Mehta said.

"By contrast, the Committee's other stated justifications for demanding President Trump's personal and corporate financial records... do not implicate the same separation of powers concerns."

The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform, led by then-Chairman Elijah Cummings, pursued an investigation into Trump's finances beginning in 2019. The Committee's investigative demand for tax records is what initially sparked the lawsuit at hand.

Mehta said that congressional subpoenas for the financial records of former presidents do not require the same level of judicial scrutiny as those of sitting presidents because burdens imposed on the president by a subpoena are "greatly diminished, if not eliminated entirely" upon departure from office.