Federal Judge Sentences First Person Involved In US Capitol Riot To 8 Months In Prison

Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:08 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) A US Federal judge sentenced Paul Hodgkins to eight months in prison on Monday for taking part in the January 6 riot at the Capitol building, making him the first defendant to be incarcerated, the Washington Post reported.

Hodgkins, 38, a resident of the state of Florida, pleaded guilty in June to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

Federal prosecutors wanted Hodgkins to be sent to prison for 18 months, the report said.

During the sentencing hearing, Hodgkins said he regrets his actions on January 6, the report added.

On January 6, a group of supporters of the former US President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying Joe Biden's election victory in several US states that Trump claimed was stolen. In the four months since the January 6 events, more than 440 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach.

More Stories From World

