Federal Judges Uphold Trump Ban on US States Granting Asylum to Illegals - Ninth Circuit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The Trump administration's injunction forbidding US border states from granting political asylum to illegal immigrants has been upheld, the US Federal Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said on Friday.

"We conclude that the appellants have not made the required 'strong showing' that they are likely to succeed on the merits on this issue," the court said. "Consequently, we deny the motion for stay pending appeal insofar as the injunction plies within the Ninth Circuit."

However, the court did grant the motion for stay, pending appeal, where the injunction applies outside the Ninth Circuit, the federal judges added.

The Trump administration's ban on states granting asylum to illegal immigrants therefore was upheld for the states of California and Arizona, both of which are within the Ninth Court Circuit and have land borders with Mexico, the court said.

Those appealing to overturn the US government's ban had failed to prove that sweeping relief was necessary to give relief, the judges said.

The ruling also appears to clear the way for the Trump administration's ban on granting asylum to apply to two more US states - New Mexico and Texas - that are outside of the Ninth Circuit and have land borders with Mexico.