Federal Judicial System To Be Implemented In New Russian Territories Soon - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) It is necessary to implement the federal judicial system on the new territories of Russia at the earliest possible date, citizens should have the right to judicial protection, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As you know, according to the results of referendums, four new subjects of the federation ” the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions ” joined Russia at the will of millions of people. Federal courts are supposed to be established in these territories. The Supreme Court, together with other bodies of the judicial system, has a lot of work to do to form a new composition of courts and integrate them into the Russian judicial system as soon as possible," Putin said at the All-Russian Congress of Judges.

According to the president, this is a very serious amount of work, including the construction of buildings, logistics and finding human resources.

"And it needs to be done as soon as possible so that citizens living in these territories are guaranteed the constitutional right to judicial protection. I am sure that you will cope with these tasks," Putin concluded.

