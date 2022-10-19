Federal Jury Indicts Indianapolis Police Officer Caught on Camera Kicking Man - DOJ

A sergeant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who was caught on bodycam kicking an arrestee was indicted for using excessive force, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) A sergeant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who was caught on bodycam kicking an arrestee was indicted for using excessive force, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"Sgt. Eric Huxley, 44, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law," the DOJ said. "The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 24, 2021. Sergeant Huxley, wearing shoes, kicked an arrestee identified as J.V. in the head and face, without lawful justification. The indictment also alleges that the offense resulted in bodily injury to J.V. and involved the use of a dangerous weapon."

The incident occurred in September 2021 when Huxley responded to a disorderly conduct call along with two other officers.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Jermaine Vaughn was being "loud and disorderly." He was asked to quieten down and when he refused, the cops arrested him. Bodycam video showed the officers forcing Vaughn to the ground and handcuffing him. It was at this point that Huxley kicked him in the face, leaving him bloodied.

An internal investigation led to two felony charges - official misconduct of a public servant and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Huxley - a 14-year veteran - was suspended without pay for excessive use of force, and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor recommended that Huxley be removed from the force.

The US Attorney's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation also launched an investigation which led to the case being presented to the grand jury.