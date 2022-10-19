UrduPoint.com

Federal Jury Indicts Indianapolis Police Officer Caught On Camera Kicking Man - DOJ

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Federal Jury Indicts Indianapolis Police Officer Caught on Camera Kicking Man - DOJ

A sergeant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who was caught on bodycam kicking an arrestee was indicted for using excessive force, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) A sergeant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who was caught on bodycam kicking an arrestee was indicted for using excessive force, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"Sgt. Eric Huxley, 44, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law," the DOJ said. "The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 24, 2021. Sergeant Huxley, wearing shoes, kicked an arrestee identified as J.V. in the head and face, without lawful justification. The indictment also alleges that the offense resulted in bodily injury to J.V. and involved the use of a dangerous weapon."

The incident occurred in September 2021 when Huxley responded to a disorderly conduct call along with two other officers.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Jermaine Vaughn was being "loud and disorderly." He was asked to quieten down and when he refused, the cops arrested him. Bodycam video showed the officers forcing Vaughn to the ground and handcuffing him. It was at this point that Huxley kicked him in the face, leaving him bloodied.

An internal investigation led to two felony charges - official misconduct of a public servant and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Huxley - a 14-year veteran - was suspended without pay for excessive use of force, and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor recommended that Huxley be removed from the force.

The US Attorney's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation also launched an investigation which led to the case being presented to the grand jury.

Related Topics

Police Indianapolis September FBI From Weapon

Recent Stories

Top priority to improve road infrastructures of tr ..

Top priority to improve road infrastructures of tribal districts: Minister Asad ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia Says France Spreading Disinformation About ..

Russia Says France Spreading Disinformation About Situation in Central African R ..

8 minutes ago
 US Has Not Seen Massive Cyber Attacks From Russia ..

US Has Not Seen Massive Cyber Attacks From Russia Over Ukraine Involvement - Con ..

8 minutes ago
 Spain minister says EU energy crisis measures too ..

Spain minister says EU energy crisis measures too 'timid'

10 minutes ago
 Supreme Court continues hearing of petition agains ..

Supreme Court continues hearing of petition against amendments in NAB law

10 minutes ago
 French-German govt talks delayed as discord builds ..

French-German govt talks delayed as discord builds

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.