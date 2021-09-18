Federal Jury Indicts Ohio Man for Making Threats to Health Clinic - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) A Federal jury in the US state of Ohio has indicted a local resident making telephone bombing threats to a reproductive health clinic that also offered abortion services, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A federal grand jury in Columbus, Ohio, returned an indictment charging an Ohio man for threatening a reproductive health services facility," the Justice Department said in a press release. "According to court documents, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, of Columbus made two separate telephone threats."

The first count of the indictment charges Brime with a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

The second count charges Brime with making threatening statements through interstate communications and the third count charges Brime with making a bomb threat, the release said.

"The charges stem from two separate telephoned threats that Brime made to a reproductive health care clinic on April 11, in which Brime made a death threat and a bomb threat," the release added.

If convicted of the offenses, Brime faces up to a maximum of ten years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release.