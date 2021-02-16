UrduPoint.com
Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Trump, Giuliani Over Riot At US Capitol - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:10 PM

Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Trump, Giuliani Over Riot at US Capitol - Reports

US House Homeland Security Committee Bennie Thompson has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and lawyer Rudy Giuliani over alleged conspiracy to incite riots on January 6, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) US House Homeland Security Committee Bennie Thompson has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and lawyer Rudy Giuliani over alleged conspiracy to incite riots on January 6, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The lawsuit, citing a post-Civil War law aimed at to countering violence by the Ku Klux Klan, accuses Trump and Giuliani of conspiring with the far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to initiate a riot at the US Capitol, the report said.

More Stories From World

