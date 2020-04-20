TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A Canadian Federal police officer and more than ten others have died after a gunman went on a rampage across the province of Nova Scotia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said at a press conference.

The suspect has been neutralized, the country's federal police agency confirmed.

"In excess of 10 people have been killed but the investigation is still ongoing," Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, the agency's Criminal Operations Officer in the province said on Sunday. "There are several locations across the province where persons have been killed.

"

Earlier, the provincial office of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police wrote on Twitter that they had detained a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, who opened fire in the rural community of Portapique, killing an unspecified amount of people on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, law enforcement officials noted that there were several casualties from the incident and that the gunman was driving a vehicle that had been modified to resemble a police cruiser.